Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Sirsabadan

A statue of Lord Buddha in Sirsabadan's Ambedkar Park was vandalized, prompting protests from locals. Police and officials have been deployed to restore order and an investigation is underway to find those responsible. Authorities have promised a new statue and strict action against the vandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:00 IST
Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Sirsabadan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension has erupted in the village of Sirsabadan following the vandalism of a Lord Buddha statue in Ambedkar Park. Discovered on Friday morning, the damage sparked immediate protests from local residents.

Police units from Marhara, Mirhachi, and Pilua quickly reached the scene to control the situation. Senior officials, including Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jagmohan Gupta, intervened to calm tensions.

A complaint has been filed against unknown individuals, and authorities are investigating the incident. District officials stressed their commitment to maintaining communal harmony, promising swift justice and a replacement statue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025