Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Sirsabadan
A statue of Lord Buddha in Sirsabadan's Ambedkar Park was vandalized, prompting protests from locals. Police and officials have been deployed to restore order and an investigation is underway to find those responsible. Authorities have promised a new statue and strict action against the vandals.
- Country:
- India
Tension has erupted in the village of Sirsabadan following the vandalism of a Lord Buddha statue in Ambedkar Park. Discovered on Friday morning, the damage sparked immediate protests from local residents.
Police units from Marhara, Mirhachi, and Pilua quickly reached the scene to control the situation. Senior officials, including Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jagmohan Gupta, intervened to calm tensions.
A complaint has been filed against unknown individuals, and authorities are investigating the incident. District officials stressed their commitment to maintaining communal harmony, promising swift justice and a replacement statue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ASHA Workers' Protest in Kerala: A Fight for Fair Compensation
Delhi Police Crackdown on IPL Betting Racket in Narela
Tragic Murder of JD(U) MLA Relative Sparks Family Feud Investigation
Clash in Saran: ASI Injured Amid Roadblock Protest
New Zealand Rejects Treaty Principles Bill Amid Widespread Protests