Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Sirsabadan

Tension has erupted in the village of Sirsabadan following the vandalism of a Lord Buddha statue in Ambedkar Park. Discovered on Friday morning, the damage sparked immediate protests from local residents.

Police units from Marhara, Mirhachi, and Pilua quickly reached the scene to control the situation. Senior officials, including Circle Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jagmohan Gupta, intervened to calm tensions.

A complaint has been filed against unknown individuals, and authorities are investigating the incident. District officials stressed their commitment to maintaining communal harmony, promising swift justice and a replacement statue.

