Scrutiny on Foreign Funding: Berkeley Under the Microscope
The U.S. Department of Education has initiated an investigation into the University of California, Berkeley's foreign funding disclosures. Triggered by media reports, the review suggests Berkeley failed to declare significant foreign funding, coinciding with Trump's mandate to enforce transparency on foreign influence in academic institutions.
The U.S. Department of Education announced an investigation into the University of California, Berkeley concerning its disclosure of foreign funding, sparking questions about the university's transparency. The inquiry follows reports indicating that Berkeley may have inaccurately reported significant amounts of foreign financial support.
Initiated after President Trump's executive order emphasizing strict compliance with existing disclosure laws for foreign funds, the probe examines Berkeley's financial relationships with foreign entities. The department is investigating whether the university failed to provide comprehensive details on foreign contributions.
The investigation follows a recent inquiry into Harvard University and reflects broader scrutiny of foreign influence in academia during the Trump administration, amid controversies over campus protests and policies like diversity and equity programs. Concerns have been raised about the potential impact on academic freedom and free speech.
(With inputs from agencies.)
