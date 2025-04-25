High-Speed Drama: Man Drags Delhi Constable on Car Bonnet for 7 Kilometers
A Delhi constable was dragged on a car bonnet for over 7 km in an evasion attempt near Bhalswa Landfill. The incident happened when police tried to intercept a suspicious vehicle. The accused, Karamveer, fled to Kolkata and was later apprehended by police and is being brought back to Delhi.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi Police head constable was shockingly dragged on the bonnet of a car for over 7 kilometers when a man, allegedly attempting to avoid police interception, chose a high-speed escape near the Bhalswa Landfill area.
The incident, which took place early on April 22, began when Head Constable Praveen and ASI Naveen from the PCR Outer North Zone stopped a suspicious white car near the GTK Bypass, suspecting it was used to transport liquor.
The driver, identified as Karamveer, accelerated the vehicle, leaving the constable hanging precariously. Although injured, Praveen managed to alert authorities, leading to the driver's arrest in Kolkata. Karamveer is now en route to Delhi for further questioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Pushes for Special Public Safety Act
Academic's Arrest Sparks Lese Majeste Debate in Thailand
Food Irradiation: A Revolutionary Technique Enhancing Food Safety, Shelf Life, and Global Trade
Tragic Mishap in Bhiwandi: Safety Oversight Claims Child's Life in Bullet Train Project
Odisha Fake Currency Bust: Two Arrests, International Links Suspected