Left Menu

High-Speed Drama: Man Drags Delhi Constable on Car Bonnet for 7 Kilometers

A Delhi constable was dragged on a car bonnet for over 7 km in an evasion attempt near Bhalswa Landfill. The incident happened when police tried to intercept a suspicious vehicle. The accused, Karamveer, fled to Kolkata and was later apprehended by police and is being brought back to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:21 IST
High-Speed Drama: Man Drags Delhi Constable on Car Bonnet for 7 Kilometers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Police head constable was shockingly dragged on the bonnet of a car for over 7 kilometers when a man, allegedly attempting to avoid police interception, chose a high-speed escape near the Bhalswa Landfill area.

The incident, which took place early on April 22, began when Head Constable Praveen and ASI Naveen from the PCR Outer North Zone stopped a suspicious white car near the GTK Bypass, suspecting it was used to transport liquor.

The driver, identified as Karamveer, accelerated the vehicle, leaving the constable hanging precariously. Although injured, Praveen managed to alert authorities, leading to the driver's arrest in Kolkata. Karamveer is now en route to Delhi for further questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025