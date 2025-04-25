High-Speed Chase: Officer Relives Bonnet-Ordeal in Delhi Drama

A dramatic high-speed incident unfolded when a police officer in Delhi was carried for seven kilometers on the bonnet of a car. The driver, identified as Karamveer, was attempting to evade arrest by police near the Bhalswa Landfill, according to official reports.

The incident happened early morning on April 22 when Head Constable Praveen and ASI Naveen stopped a suspicious white car. Suspecting illegal liquor transport, the officers intercepted the vehicle. However, when asked to step out, the suspect accelerated, knocking Constable Praveen onto the bonnet.

The car sped towards Azadpur while Praveen clung on tenaciously. He managed to jump off safely and used a passerby's phone to alert the police. Injuring his fingers and ankle, he was taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the driver fled to Kolkata, where he was later apprehended and is being brought back for further inquiries.

