High-Speed Chase: Officer Relives Bonnet-Ordeal in Delhi Drama
A dramatic incident unfolded when Head Constable Praveen was carried on the bonnet of a car for 7 kilometers by suspect Karamveer, attempting to evade police near Delhi's Bhalswa Landfill. The suspect fled to Kolkata but was arrested following an investigation. The officer sustained minor injuries during the ordeal.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic high-speed incident unfolded when a police officer in Delhi was carried for seven kilometers on the bonnet of a car. The driver, identified as Karamveer, was attempting to evade arrest by police near the Bhalswa Landfill, according to official reports.
The incident happened early morning on April 22 when Head Constable Praveen and ASI Naveen stopped a suspicious white car. Suspecting illegal liquor transport, the officers intercepted the vehicle. However, when asked to step out, the suspect accelerated, knocking Constable Praveen onto the bonnet.
The car sped towards Azadpur while Praveen clung on tenaciously. He managed to jump off safely and used a passerby's phone to alert the police. Injuring his fingers and ankle, he was taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the driver fled to Kolkata, where he was later apprehended and is being brought back for further inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Teacher Job Losses Linked to SSC Fraud
Mass Protests Erupt in Kolkata Against Controversial Waqf Amendment Act
Unveiling the Urban Chronicles: Nita Bajoria Stirs Kolkata with Graphic Novel Series Launch
Toy Gun Heist Attempt at Kolkata Bank Foiled
Teachers Demand Justice in Kolkata Amid Controversial SSC Appointment Annulment