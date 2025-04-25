Custodial Death Sparks Controversy: Fake Encounter Allegations Surface in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department has officially handed over the case documents concerning Akshay Shinde's killing to the Mumbai Crime Branch. This development unfolded following a Bombay High Court reprimand of the police for not filing an FIR against five officers linked to the incident.

Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case involving minors, was shot dead while being transported in a police van. Officials claimed a self-defense scenario, stating he grabbed a gun from an officer and fired. However, a magistrate's inquiry has cast doubt, suggesting potential foul play, accusing five police members of orchestrating the encounter.

The accused officers, including a senior inspector from Thane, face serious allegations after the report indictment. The findings intensify scrutiny over police conduct in Maharashtra, with further actions anticipated from the Crime Branch. The incident highlights significant concerns regarding custodial protocols and accountability in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)