Left Menu

Custodial Death Sparks Controversy: Fake Encounter Allegations Surface in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra CID has transferred the case papers of Akshay Shinde's death to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minors, was reportedly killed in a police van. A magistrate's report suggests a fake encounter, implicating five policemen. The case follows a Bombay High Court critique of law enforcement handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:32 IST
Custodial Death Sparks Controversy: Fake Encounter Allegations Surface in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department has officially handed over the case documents concerning Akshay Shinde's killing to the Mumbai Crime Branch. This development unfolded following a Bombay High Court reprimand of the police for not filing an FIR against five officers linked to the incident.

Shinde, accused in a sexual assault case involving minors, was shot dead while being transported in a police van. Officials claimed a self-defense scenario, stating he grabbed a gun from an officer and fired. However, a magistrate's inquiry has cast doubt, suggesting potential foul play, accusing five police members of orchestrating the encounter.

The accused officers, including a senior inspector from Thane, face serious allegations after the report indictment. The findings intensify scrutiny over police conduct in Maharashtra, with further actions anticipated from the Crime Branch. The incident highlights significant concerns regarding custodial protocols and accountability in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025