Strained Relations: Rising Deportations of Pregnant Women From Dominican Republic to Haiti
The United Nations and activists raise alarm over increasing deportations of pregnant women from the Dominican Republic to Haiti amid a healthcare crisis. Diplomatic tensions rise as deportations affect newborns, children, and recent mothers. Dominican authorities implement stricter immigration checks amidst escalating gang violence in Haiti.
The United Nations, alongside human rights activists, has voiced grave concerns over the surge in deportations of pregnant women from the Dominican Republic to Haiti. These women face dire circumstances amidst a strained healthcare system in Haiti, exacerbated by gang violence.
Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, has seen a decline in operational health centers, with only less than 40 percent remaining open, according to UN reports. The University Hospital of Mirebalais, a significant healthcare facility, has halted operations, further straining resources.
Dominican President Luis Abinader's administration recently introduced measures requiring identification checks in hospitals, leading to increased deportations. Amnesty International criticizes these measures as discriminatory, urging the Dominican government to address racial discrimination and restore human rights for Haitians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
