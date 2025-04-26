Congo and Rwanda Aim for Peace: Draft Deal in Sight

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Congo and Rwanda have committed to drafting a comprehensive peace deal by May 2. The countries have agreed to cease military support to armed groups as part of efforts to quell violence in eastern Congo.

The agreement, signed in Washington, comes amid escalating tensions due to the advance of M23 rebels, believed to have Rwandan support. This move is part of a broader strategy to restore stability in the region.

The peace deal is expected to pave the way for substantial U.S. investments, both public and private, in the mineral-rich area, known for resources like tantalum and gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)