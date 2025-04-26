Left Menu

Congo and Rwanda Aim for Peace: Draft Deal in Sight

Congo and Rwanda have pledged to draft a peace deal by May 2, agreeing to avoid military support to armed groups. This initiative, backed by a U.S. brokered agreement in Washington, aims to quell violence in eastern Congo and attract significant U.S. investment to the mineral-rich region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:04 IST
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Congo and Rwanda have committed to drafting a comprehensive peace deal by May 2. The countries have agreed to cease military support to armed groups as part of efforts to quell violence in eastern Congo.

The agreement, signed in Washington, comes amid escalating tensions due to the advance of M23 rebels, believed to have Rwandan support. This move is part of a broader strategy to restore stability in the region.

The peace deal is expected to pave the way for substantial U.S. investments, both public and private, in the mineral-rich area, known for resources like tantalum and gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

