Visa Revocation Spurs Pakistani Evacuation from India

Tensions between India and Pakistan have heightened, prompting India to revoke visas for Pakistani nationals and mandate a departure deadline of April 27, according to government officials.

In Madhya Pradesh, 228 Pakistanis are subject to this directive, underscoring the broader international response following the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that while most visas are annulled, long-term visas for Hindu nationals remain unaffected, ensuring specific provisions amid widespread policy enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)