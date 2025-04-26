Visa Revocation Spurs Pakistani Evacuation from India
In response to the escalation of tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has revoked visas for Pakistani nationals, setting an April 27 deadline for their departure. This affects 228 Pakistanis in Madhya Pradesh, with directives in place to ensure compliance, except for long-term visas for Hindu Pakistanis.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have heightened, prompting India to revoke visas for Pakistani nationals and mandate a departure deadline of April 27, according to government officials.
In Madhya Pradesh, 228 Pakistanis are subject to this directive, underscoring the broader international response following the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives.
The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that while most visas are annulled, long-term visas for Hindu nationals remain unaffected, ensuring specific provisions amid widespread policy enforcement.
