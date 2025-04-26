Left Menu

Tense Diplomacy: Iran and the US Resume Nuclear Negotiations

Iran and the US have started crucial negotiations in Oman over Tehran's nuclear program, focusing on uranium enrichment. The talks come after years of tensions, seeking to curb Iran’s nuclear efforts in return for sanction relief. Expectations hinge on reaching a positive agreement to avoid military conflict.

  • Country:
  • Oman

In a significant diplomatic move, Iran and the United States commenced in-depth negotiations in Oman over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. These talks focus on the critical issue of uranium enrichment by the Islamic Republic.

The negotiations, reported by Iranian state television in Muscat, come amid long-standing tensions between the two nations as they aim to likely trade limits on Iran's nuclear aspirations for the easing of economic sanctions.

The talks follow a series of escalating actions following the US's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. With a history of threats and tensions as backdrop, both sides hope to craft a new accord to prevent a military confrontation.

