A Humble Farewell: The Legacy of Pope Francis

Pope Francis was laid to rest in a poignant funeral ceremony at St. Peter's Square on Saturday. World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, gathered to bid farewell to the pontiff known for his commitment to the downtrodden, migrants, and environmental causes.

The funeral was attended by high-profile figures such as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and leaders from across the globe. During the two-hour ceremony, Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re praised Francis' sensitivity and human warmth.

The pope's legacy was celebrated by over 250,000 attendees and marked by a grand procession through the streets of Rome. As the conclave to elect his successor looms, the late pope's preference for simplicity continues to inspire discussions among the Catholic Church's hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)