Left Menu

A Humble Farewell: The Legacy of Pope Francis

The world bid farewell to Pope Francis in a grand funeral attended by presidents, royalty, and mourners. The Argentine pope, known for his dedication to migrants and the marginalized, died at 88, marking the end of a 12-year transformative reign in the Roman Catholic Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:37 IST
A Humble Farewell: The Legacy of Pope Francis
Pope Francis

Pope Francis was laid to rest in a poignant funeral ceremony at St. Peter's Square on Saturday. World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, gathered to bid farewell to the pontiff known for his commitment to the downtrodden, migrants, and environmental causes.

The funeral was attended by high-profile figures such as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and leaders from across the globe. During the two-hour ceremony, Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re praised Francis' sensitivity and human warmth.

The pope's legacy was celebrated by over 250,000 attendees and marked by a grand procession through the streets of Rome. As the conclave to elect his successor looms, the late pope's preference for simplicity continues to inspire discussions among the Catholic Church's hierarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025