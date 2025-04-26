Left Menu

Social Media Comment Sparks Controversy in Thane

A 24-year-old man named Vinod Borse was arrested in Thane for allegedly posting an objectionable message against the Muslim community on social media. He was charged under a section related to promoting enmity between different groups. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Updated: 26-04-2025 17:22 IST
In Thane's Kasarwadavali area, a 24-year-old individual identified as Vinod Borse has been apprehended for allegedly disseminating an objectionable message against the Muslim community via social media platforms, confirmed a local police official on Saturday.

Borse's arrest took place on Friday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 196, which pertains to promoting enmity between groups based on religion, race, and other factors, following a complaint filed by a contractor, the official elaborated.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter to ascertain further details surrounding the post and the circumstances leading to Borse's detention.

