In a bold proclamation, Russia declared the full liberation of the western Kursk region, spotlighting the decisive role played by North Korean forces in expelling Ukrainian troops. However, Ukraine has contested this assertion, maintaining that the hostilities are far from over.

Strategic objectives, including a critical gas export terminal and atomic power plant, have been focal points of the confrontation. The struggle for control intensified in August 2024 when Ukrainian forces mounted an incursion, temporarily seizing 1,300 square kilometers of territory.

The announcement comes amid international attention, marked by a Vatican City meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aiming to negotiate a potential ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)