Justice Delayed: Supreme Court Judge Highlights Thane's Judicial Backlog
Justice Abhay S Oka expressed concern over the backlog of cases while inaugurating Thane's new District and Sessions Court building. He highlighted the delayed justice faced by the common person despite 75 years of independence. Justice Oka emphasized the importance of improving judicial infrastructure in Maharashtra.
Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka raised alarms over the substantial backlog of cases in Thane while unveiling the new Thane District and Sessions Court building on Saturday.
Despite 75 years of independence, Justice Oka noted the persistent struggle faced by common citizens in receiving timely justice. He revealed that over 4,64,938 cases remain pending in the district, with 3,51,000 being criminal matters.
The judge highlighted the superior judicial facilities in Karnataka, which he hopes will motivate the Maharashtra government to enhance its infrastructure. Attending the event were Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Alok Aradhe, and Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinivas Agrawal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
