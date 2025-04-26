U.S.-Iran Indirect Nuclear Talks: Challenges Amid Explosive Events

Indirect discussions aimed at resolving the prolonged nuclear tension between Iran and the United States have concluded in Oman, as reported by Iranian state media. U.S. President Donald Trump remains optimistic about reaching a deal that would inhibit Iran's pathway to nuclear capabilities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff engaged in talks facilitated by Omani intermediaries for approximately six hours. Expert-level sessions helped shape a framework for a potential agreement, though challenges persist.

A tragic incident occurred shortly after discussions began, with a significant explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran, resulting in casualties. The delicate diplomatic scenario is further complicated by Iran's military ambitions and the U.S.'s insistence on limiting them.

