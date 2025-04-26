West Bengal Offers Financial Aid, Seeks Review for Staff Unseated by Court Ruling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government would provide financial assistance to Group C and D non-teaching staff affected by the Supreme Court's recent cancellation of their appointments. The decision also affects teachers, and the state plans to file a review petition seeking reconsideration.

If the review plea is rejected, the government pledged to consider alternative support measures. Banerjee stated that her administration is consulting top lawyers to ensure that the affected staff, particularly teachers, do not lose their jobs permanently.

Meanwhile, immediate financial relief of Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 will be provided to Group C and D employees, respectively, while the government seeks legal remedies. Mamata Banerjee emphasized the state's commitment to supporting those impacted by the judicial ruling.

