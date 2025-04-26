Bihar Police Detain and Release Two in Pahalgam Attack Probe
Two individuals in Patna were briefly detained by Bihar Police due to their resemblance to suspects from a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. After verification, they were released as no terrorist links were found. The alert followed sketches circulated by central agencies. Both were found to be in Patna for legitimate reasons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals were briefly detained by Bihar Police on Saturday after an alert suggested similarities with suspects involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.
The alert, prompted by sketches released by central agencies, led police to act when a call reported the presence of the individuals in Patna.
After thorough identity checks and background verifications in Darbhanga district, the detainees were released as no evidence linked them to any terror activities. They were in Patna for business purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Police
- detention
- Pahalgam
- terror
- attack
- Patna
- investigation
- terrorists
- alert
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Pursued: Extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused
Tahawwur Rana's Role in 26/11: Behind the Scenes of a Terror Plot
Unmasking the Mastermind: The 26/11 Mumbai Attack Conspiracy
Mastermind Uncovered: NIA Interrogation of Tahawwur Hussain Rana Begins on 26/11 Attacks
India Welcomes Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: Hope for Justice in 26/11 Mumbai Attack