Bihar Police Detain and Release Two in Pahalgam Attack Probe

Two individuals were briefly detained by Bihar Police on Saturday after an alert suggested similarities with suspects involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The alert, prompted by sketches released by central agencies, led police to act when a call reported the presence of the individuals in Patna.

After thorough identity checks and background verifications in Darbhanga district, the detainees were released as no evidence linked them to any terror activities. They were in Patna for business purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)