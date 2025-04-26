Left Menu

Bihar Police Detain and Release Two in Pahalgam Attack Probe

Two individuals in Patna were briefly detained by Bihar Police due to their resemblance to suspects from a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. After verification, they were released as no terrorist links were found. The alert followed sketches circulated by central agencies. Both were found to be in Patna for legitimate reasons.

Updated: 26-04-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:39 IST
Bihar Police Detain and Release Two in Pahalgam Attack Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were briefly detained by Bihar Police on Saturday after an alert suggested similarities with suspects involved in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

The alert, prompted by sketches released by central agencies, led police to act when a call reported the presence of the individuals in Patna.

After thorough identity checks and background verifications in Darbhanga district, the detainees were released as no evidence linked them to any terror activities. They were in Patna for business purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

