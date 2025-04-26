New Era of National Development: PM Modi Empowers Youth with Over 51,000 Jobs at Rozgar Mela

In a momentous event today, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing, distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to young individuals recently selected for positions across various departments and organizations under the Government of India. His address laid a visionary roadmap for the youth, emphasizing their pivotal role in building a developed, self-reliant, and globally prominent India.

New Responsibilities: A Turning Point for Indian Youth

The Prime Minister warmly congratulated the newly appointed individuals, stating that today marks the beginning of new responsibilities in strengthening India's economic framework, enhancing internal security, constructing modern infrastructure, and transforming workers' lives. Shri Modi underscored that the sincerity and dedication with which these duties are carried out will directly contribute to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

He remarked, "The foundation of any nation's progress lies in its youth. When the youth actively participate in nation-building, the nation experiences rapid development and establishes a strong global identity."

Expanding Opportunities: From Skill India to Startup India

Highlighting various initiatives, Shri Modi reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering youth through programs like Skill India, Startup India, and Digital India. These initiatives have opened doors to employment and self-employment, providing platforms for youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

He praised India's global leadership in sectors such as technology, data, and innovation, crediting young Indians for successes like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and Government e-Marketplace (GeM). He proudly stated that India now leads the world in real-time digital transactions, largely due to the proactive participation of its youth.

Manufacturing Mission: Driving 'Make in India'

Touching upon the recent Union Budget, Shri Modi spotlighted the Manufacturing Mission, designed to strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative. This ambitious mission aims to create globally standardized products, support MSMEs, and generate massive employment opportunities across the country.

He emphasized that India's manufacturing capabilities, particularly in automobiles, footwear, and Khadi industries, have achieved historic growth, creating millions of jobs. The turnover from Khadi and Village Industries alone has surpassed ₹1.70 lakh crore, empowering rural communities with sustainable livelihoods.

Inland Water Transport Revolution

Shri Modi detailed another silent but significant revolution: the transformation of Inland Water Transport. From 18 million tons of cargo movement annually before 2014, the figure has now skyrocketed to over 145 million tons.

The Prime Minister credited this progress to consistent policy reforms, investment in national waterways, and the doubling of operational waterway lengths, offering new economic opportunities, especially for youth residing near riverine systems.

WAVES 2025: Empowering the Creative Economy

Announcing the upcoming World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 to be hosted in Mumbai, Shri Modi revealed that for the first time, young creators and innovators in media, gaming, and entertainment will have a dedicated global platform.

He added that startups in entertainment will connect with investors and industry leaders, while workshops on AI, XR, and immersive media will equip youth with cutting-edge skills. "WAVES will energize India's digital content future," he asserted, emphasizing India's emerging leadership in the creative economy.

Women Leading the Change

Lauding the achievements of Indian women, the Prime Minister highlighted their increasing success across domains. He cited the UPSC results, where women secured the top two ranks, and noted that three of the top five toppers were women.

He proudly mentioned that Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have now expanded to involve over 10 crore women across 90 lakh groups. Programs like Drone Didis, Bima Sakhis, and Krishi Sakhis are creating innovative livelihood opportunities.

Furthermore, Shri Modi informed that the budget allocation for SHGs has been increased fivefold, and collateral-free loans up to ₹20 lakh have been introduced. Women are also significant beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana, and over 50,000 startups now have women directors, driving inclusive economic development.

A Call for National Service and Sustainability

The Prime Minister encouraged the youth to understand that achieving positions of responsibility comes with a deeper duty to society and nation. He invoked the mantra of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’—viewing citizen service as a form of divine service.

Promoting environmental awareness, he invited everyone to participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign by planting a tree in their mother's name, combining gratitude with ecological responsibility.

He also called for participation in the upcoming International Yoga Day in June, emphasizing the role of health in enhancing personal productivity and national progress.

Finally, he urged the youth to utilize the Mission Karmayogi platform for continuous learning and upskilling, reminding them that their roles are not just jobs but opportunities to transform the lives of 140 crore Indians.

Confidence in India's Bright Future

Closing his inspiring address, Shri Modi expressed immense confidence in the ability of India's youth to lead the nation to a future of prosperity, innovation, and global leadership.

"With sincerity, dedication, and hard work, you will guide India towards becoming a developed and prosperous nation," he concluded, igniting a sense of purpose among the newly appointed youth and inspiring millions more across the country.