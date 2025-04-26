Left Menu

FSB Detains Suspect in High-Profile Russian Military Officer's Assassination

The Russian FSB has detained a suspect in connection with the assassination of Yaroslav Moskalik, a senior Russian military officer, via a car bomb. The Kremlin blames Ukraine for the killing, but Kyiv has not commented. The suspect, Ignat Kuzin, is allegedly linked to Ukrainian special services.

Updated: 26-04-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The FSB, Russia's security service, has announced the detention of a suspect in the assassination of Yaroslav Moskalik, a prominent figure in the Russian military. Moskalik was killed by a car bomb, igniting accusations from the Kremlin towards Ukraine.

Identified as Ignat Kuzin, the suspect allegedly has ties to the Ukrainian special services. This development follows the death of Moskalik, aged 59, in Balashikha, located just east of the capital, Moscow.

The incident preceded a significant diplomatic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding Moskalik's assassination.

