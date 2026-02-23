Odesa Under Fire: Russia Targets Ukraine's Shipping Lifeline

In a recent escalation, Russia's attack on Ukraine's southern Odesa region claimed the lives of two individuals and left three others injured, officials confirmed on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred when a Russian drone struck a truck stop, triggering a fire, as reported by Ukraine's emergency service. Infrastructure Minister Oleksiy Kuleba stated that crucial port infrastructure was also targeted in the Odesa region.

Minister Kuleba emphasized that these attacks aim to cripple civilian logistics and regional ports, causing a marked decrease in export capacity by up to 30% since late 2025. This intentional assault on non-military targets seeks to undermine Ukraine's economy significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)