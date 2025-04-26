Left Menu

Historic Vatican Meeting: Trump and Zelenskiy's Peace Talks Amid Global Tensions

At the Vatican, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a significant meeting to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, seeking a possible peace breakthrough. This pivotal meeting occurred amid the solemn backdrop of Pope Francis's funeral, with both leaders closely exchanging dialogue on critical peace issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic attempt to progress peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened at the Vatican's basilica on Saturday. The meeting, described as 'very productive,' took place after the funeral of Pope Francis, emphasizing the quest for renewed peace.

The dialogue, lasting approximately 15 minutes, was their first since an earlier heated exchange in Washington. Both leaders discussed crucial matters without aides present, promising hope for a ceasefire amid faltering negotiations.

Trump, later on Air Force One, criticized Russian President Putin for recent violence in Ukraine, while Senator Lindsey Graham signaled potential U.S. legislative actions against nations purchasing Russian commodities, highlighting the evolving international diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

