Historic Vatican Meeting: Trump and Zelenskiy's Peace Talks Amid Global Tensions

In a historic attempt to progress peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened at the Vatican's basilica on Saturday. The meeting, described as 'very productive,' took place after the funeral of Pope Francis, emphasizing the quest for renewed peace.

The dialogue, lasting approximately 15 minutes, was their first since an earlier heated exchange in Washington. Both leaders discussed crucial matters without aides present, promising hope for a ceasefire amid faltering negotiations.

Trump, later on Air Force One, criticized Russian President Putin for recent violence in Ukraine, while Senator Lindsey Graham signaled potential U.S. legislative actions against nations purchasing Russian commodities, highlighting the evolving international diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)