A deadly attack in the west of Niger resulted in the tragic loss of twelve soldiers, marking another episode of violence in the turbulent Sahel region. This statement was released by the Nigerien army and reported by Reuters on Saturday.

The offensive took place near the strategic tri-border area, a hotspot for jihadist activity involving groups like al Qaeda and the Islamic State. Armed assailants launched a surprise attack on a military unit close to the village of Sakoira.

The broader Sahel insurgency, initially triggered by a rebellion in Mali, has deeply affected neighboring nations. It has led to numerous civilian and military casualties and resulted in political upheaval, including military coups and a realignment away from Western allies towards Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)