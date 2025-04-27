NIA Intensifies Probe into Pahalgam Terror Attack
The National Investigation Agency has taken over the investigation of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Teams are scrutinizing entry and exit points, interviewing eyewitnesses, and analyzing evidence to unravel the terror conspiracy. The attack occurred in Baisaran, a tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed control of the investigation into the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, according to officials on Sunday.
An Inspector General of Police, supported by a Deputy Inspector General and a Superintendent of Police, is leading the anti-terror agency teams. These teams are meticulously questioning eyewitnesses to reconstruct the events of Tuesday's attack in Baisaran valley, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The investigators, aided by forensic experts, are scrutinizing entry and exit points, and the entire area for evidence to uncover the terrorists' methods, all while the nation reels from one of the deadliest attacks in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
