Fatal Dispute at Thane Flower Market
A business dispute over banana leaves escalated into a violent altercation at the APMC flower market in Thane, Maharashtra, resulting in the tragic death of flower seller Chamanlal Nandlal Karla. The accused, Chirag Rajkumar Soni, is in custody, facing charges of murder and assault.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:11 IST
A deadly altercation erupted at the APMC flower market in Thane, Maharashtra, on Sunday, as a business dispute over banana leaves turned fatal.
Chamanlal Nandlal Karla, a 55-year-old flower seller, was fatally stabbed during the confrontation, leaving two of his family members injured, according to police reports.
Accused Chirag Rajkumar Soni, 21, has been arrested and charged with murder and assault, with tensions reportedly arising from a disagreement over the division of banana leaf consignments.
