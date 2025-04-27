Fatal Dispute at Thane Flower Market

A deadly altercation erupted at the APMC flower market in Thane, Maharashtra, on Sunday, as a business dispute over banana leaves turned fatal.

Chamanlal Nandlal Karla, a 55-year-old flower seller, was fatally stabbed during the confrontation, leaving two of his family members injured, according to police reports.

Accused Chirag Rajkumar Soni, 21, has been arrested and charged with murder and assault, with tensions reportedly arising from a disagreement over the division of banana leaf consignments.

