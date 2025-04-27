Mysterious Blaze at Uttar Pradesh Education Directorate Sparks Investigation
A fire broke out at the Uttar Pradesh Education Directorate, damaging rooms and files. No casualties were reported as six fire tenders controlled the blaze. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav called for an investigation, suspecting potential loss of corruption and reservation-related documents.
A fire erupted Sunday morning at the Uttar Pradesh Education Directorate, officials confirmed. Prompt response from six fire tenders ensured there were no casualties.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for an investigation, fearing the destruction of important files, possibly related to corruption and reservations.
Fire Station Officer Rajesh Kumar Chaurasia reported the fire was contained after nearly three hours. While the exact cause is under investigation, a short circuit is suspected. Rooms number 14 and 15 suffered significant damage with the loss of files and furniture.
