Russia Sends Aid to Iran After Bandar Abbas Port Explosion

In the wake of a catastrophic blast at Iran's main port of Bandar Abbas, Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken decisive action by dispatching aircraft to aid in the recovery efforts, according to Russia's emergency ministry.

Expressing deep sorrow for the tragic loss of life, Putin conveyed condolences and offered assistance to Iran in managing the aftermath. The Kremlin shared Putin's heartfelt message of sympathy and support to the victims' families while wishing a full recovery for all those injured.

The Russian emergency ministry announced the deployment of a Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft, specialized in firefighting, along with an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane. Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that the explosion, likely caused by chemical materials, resulted in at least 25 deaths and over 700 injuries on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)