Governor VK Singh Calls for Patience After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, Mizoram Governor General VK Singh has urged the public to remain patient as authorities take necessary actions. The attack, which occurred in Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22, resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives.

During a speech at Vikram University in Ujjain, Singh, a former Union minister and ex-chief of Army Staff, expressed the need for heightened vigilance among citizens to detect any unusual activities. He called on the youth to empower themselves for the future leadership of the nation.

In response to the attack, the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has promised severe consequences for the perpetrators. Measures include suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, reinforcing the nation's resolve to punish those involved in the conspiracy.

