NIA Intensifies Probe into Pahalgam Terror Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has assumed control of the Pahalgam attack case, seeking evidence and interviewing eyewitnesses. Prompted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, several NIA teams are investigating the attack that killed 26 people in Kashmir. The agency aims to uncover the conspiracy, reportedly involving Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally assumed control of the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, a devastating incident that claimed 26 lives. As the agency intensifies its efforts, it has begun scrutinizing the crime scene and questioning eyewitnesses to uncover any links to a broader terror network.

Following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA registered a case in Jammu and deployed several teams to take charge of the investigation. These teams, aided by forensic specialists, are meticulously examining the site, trying to piece together the events that led to the attack in the serene Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The ongoing probe suggests that the attack was orchestrated by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Investigators are analyzing evidence, including possible recordings from body cameras worn by the attackers, and have released sketches of the suspected assailants. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also announced a reward for information leading to the capture of the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

