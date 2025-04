In a recent interview aired on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to targeting sites associated with Ukraine's military activities. This includes not only Ukrainian forces but also foreign fighters and European military instructors aiding Ukraine.

Last week, a Russian missile struck a residential building in Kyiv, resulting in at least 12 fatalities. Lavrov defended the attack, stating that the target was not solely civilian.

Speaking on CBS' 'Face the Nation,' Lavrov emphasized Russia's strategic focus on military-linked sites, which encompasses efforts by foreign mercenaries and European instructors allegedly involved in targeting Russian sites.

