Tensions Escalate: Israeli Strikes Challenge Fragile Ceasefire with Hezbollah

The Israeli military has launched an attack on a building in southern Beirut, reportedly used by Hezbollah to store precision missiles, escalating tensions with the Iranian-backed group. Smoke filled the Beirut skyline following the strike, marking a significant challenge to the fragile peace in the region.

The Israeli Defence Minister described Hezbollah's missile capabilities as a direct threat to Israel's security. The strike occurred shortly after an evacuation order was issued, further testing the U.S.-brokered ceasefire established last year to halt the ongoing conflict.

Lebanese officials, including President Joseph Aoun, have called on international powers such as the United States and France to intervene, stressing that continued Israeli military actions could significantly destabilize the region. This comes amidst broader hostilities, including renewed Israeli operations in Gaza and U.S. actions against Iranian-backed factions in Yemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)