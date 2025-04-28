New Zealand Hosts Saudi Arabia for Major Trade Talks and Business Outreach

New Zealand is set to strengthen its ties with the Gulf region this week as Minister for Trade and Investment Hon Todd McClay welcomes His Excellency Eng Abdulrahman A. AlFadley, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, to Auckland. The high-level visit marks a significant moment in New Zealand’s economic diplomacy, particularly as both nations celebrate the growing momentum in their bilateral relations.

Minister AlFadley is leading a distinguished delegation of over 35 senior Saudi officials and business leaders who are participating in the 9th New Zealand–Saudi Arabia Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC). Scheduled from 28 to 30 April, the JMC acts as a pivotal platform for advancing trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

“The hosting of this Joint Commission in New Zealand reflects the strong momentum in our relationship with Saudi Arabia and the broader Gulf region, particularly following the successful conclusion of negotiations for the New Zealand-Gulf Cooperation Council Free Trade Agreement (NZ-GCC FTA) late last year,” said Minister McClay.

The successful NZ-GCC FTA negotiations have been a landmark achievement, opening new pathways for New Zealand exporters and investors. With the world experiencing ongoing economic challenges, McClay emphasized the importance of creating secure, diversified markets for Kiwi businesses. He stated, "In a time of global uncertainty, the Government is focused on opening doors for Kiwi exporters and providing greater certainty for New Zealand businesses."

Trade Opportunities and Key Sectors

Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Gulf region, continues to be a vital trading partner for New Zealand. Bilateral trade remains robust, with New Zealand’s exports to Saudi Arabia reaching an impressive $1.14 billion last year. The NZ-GCC FTA is poised to unlock even greater opportunities, offering Kiwi companies better access and preferential terms in one of the world's most dynamic markets.

During the Commission, the Ministers and business leaders will engage in sector-specific discussions, particularly in agriculture, technology, and digital innovation—areas where New Zealand boasts considerable expertise.

Minister McClay noted, “This visit provides a valuable opportunity to profile world-class Kiwi exporters and highlight investment opportunities in New Zealand’s fast-growing tech sectors. Our aim is not only to expand trade but to foster collaboration in areas that are key to the future economies of both nations.”

Business Outreach Programme

Beyond formal talks, the delegation will participate in a business outreach programme designed to showcase New Zealand’s strengths. Events will focus on:

Agricultural innovation and food security solutions

Technology advancements including agri-tech and clean-tech

Digital transformation and smart industries

The programme aims to encourage Saudi investment in New Zealand’s burgeoning tech landscape, which has been recognized globally for its innovation and resilience.

A Shared Vision for the Future

The Joint Ministerial Commission’s 9th edition is expected to lay the groundwork for deeper engagement, broader trade relationships, and a mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability. The dialogue aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, which emphasizes diversification away from oil dependency—an area where New Zealand’s expertise in agriculture, technology, and education can play a significant role.

The outcomes of this visit are anticipated to further consolidate New Zealand’s strategic presence in the Gulf, enhancing business opportunities and reinforcing the country's reputation as a trusted trading partner in the Middle East.

The Commission and business programmes will conclude on 30 April, setting the stage for a new chapter in New Zealand–Saudi Arabia relations.