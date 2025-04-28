Bengaluru's Traffic Crackdown: A Week-Long Drive Nets Over 650 Cases
The Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a special week-long drive against drunk and over-speeding drivers, registering over 650 cases and collecting fines totaling Rs 1.89 lakh. The operation spanned April 21-27 and highlighted ongoing efforts to improve road safety across the city.
- Country:
- India
The Bengaluru Traffic Police launched a rigorous week-long campaign targeting drunk and over-speeding drivers, culminated in over 650 cases being registered. The drive, which occurred from April 21 to April 27, saw fines amounting to Rs 1.89 lakh collected from offenders, as authorities intensified efforts to promote road safety.
The initiative, involving officers from 53 traffic police stations across the city, scrutinized 43,253 vehicles leading to 668 cases for drunken driving and 185 for speeding. The widespread enforcement displayed a clear message regarding the repercussions of traffic violations.
Traffic police officials noted the drive would persist beyond its initial duration to address urban road safety issues effectively. This continuation aims to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and reduce the risks associated with reckless driving behavior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Gunmen Attack Excise Police in Pakistan
Sri Lankan Parliament Initiates Probe into Suspended Police Chief
Dramatic Police Encounter in Odisha: Criminal with Long Rap Sheet Apprehended
Five persons, including three children, missing after vehicle falls into canal in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district: Police.
Police Crack Down on Latur Prostitution Racket, Rescue Four Women