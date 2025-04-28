Left Menu

Bengaluru's Traffic Crackdown: A Week-Long Drive Nets Over 650 Cases

The Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a special week-long drive against drunk and over-speeding drivers, registering over 650 cases and collecting fines totaling Rs 1.89 lakh. The operation spanned April 21-27 and highlighted ongoing efforts to improve road safety across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:33 IST
The Bengaluru Traffic Police launched a rigorous week-long campaign targeting drunk and over-speeding drivers, culminated in over 650 cases being registered. The drive, which occurred from April 21 to April 27, saw fines amounting to Rs 1.89 lakh collected from offenders, as authorities intensified efforts to promote road safety.

The initiative, involving officers from 53 traffic police stations across the city, scrutinized 43,253 vehicles leading to 668 cases for drunken driving and 185 for speeding. The widespread enforcement displayed a clear message regarding the repercussions of traffic violations.

Traffic police officials noted the drive would persist beyond its initial duration to address urban road safety issues effectively. This continuation aims to ensure compliance with traffic regulations and reduce the risks associated with reckless driving behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

