Tragic Collapse in Kaushambi: Five Dead in Mudslide

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, five individuals lost their lives while digging soil for house plastering. The deceased include Mamta, Lalita, Kachrahi, Uma Devi, and Khushi.

Three others suffered severe injuries in the accident and are being treated at the district hospital. The tragedy unfolded when a weakened mud mound collapsed unexpectedly during the digging operation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and instructed immediate rescue and relief measures. The local administration, alongside villagers, is actively engaged in rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)