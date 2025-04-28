Left Menu

Tragic Collapse in Kaushambi: Five Dead in Mudslide

In Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, a collapsed mud mound resulted in five fatalities as villagers dug soil for house plastering. Three others remain hospitalized. Local officials and the Chief Minister expressed condolences and vowed swift medical attention. Rescue operations continue with local involvement aided by machinery.

Updated: 28-04-2025 11:09 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, five individuals lost their lives while digging soil for house plastering. The deceased include Mamta, Lalita, Kachrahi, Uma Devi, and Khushi.

Three others suffered severe injuries in the accident and are being treated at the district hospital. The tragedy unfolded when a weakened mud mound collapsed unexpectedly during the digging operation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and instructed immediate rescue and relief measures. The local administration, alongside villagers, is actively engaged in rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

