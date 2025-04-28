Left Menu

Desperate Journey: A Wife's Search for Answers on Soldier's Detainment

The wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, who was detained by Pakistan Rangers after unknowingly crossing the border, has embarked on a tense journey to gather information about efforts to secure his release. Accompanied by family, she plans to meet senior officials in Punjab and possibly Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:53 IST
Desperate Journey: A Wife's Search for Answers on Soldier's Detainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a desperate quest for answers, the wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, detained by Pakistan Rangers, left her Rishra home heading to Ferozepur to meet senior officials. Her journey epitomizes the anxieties faced by families of armed forces as they cope with uncertainty and hope for positive news.

Rajani, anxious about her husband's detainment, is prepared to travel further from Punjab to Delhi if needed, underscoring the stressful ordeal she endures amid her pregnancy. Her resolve captures a significant narrative of human emotion against the backdrop of international tensions.

The incident occurred when Sahu inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory while escorting farmers at the border. Indian and Pakistani forces held a flag meeting to negotiate his release, yet updates remain scant, prompting concerns among his family and the broader community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025