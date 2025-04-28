Desperate Journey: A Wife's Search for Answers on Soldier's Detainment

In a desperate quest for answers, the wife of BSF jawan Purnam Sahu, detained by Pakistan Rangers, left her Rishra home heading to Ferozepur to meet senior officials. Her journey epitomizes the anxieties faced by families of armed forces as they cope with uncertainty and hope for positive news.

Rajani, anxious about her husband's detainment, is prepared to travel further from Punjab to Delhi if needed, underscoring the stressful ordeal she endures amid her pregnancy. Her resolve captures a significant narrative of human emotion against the backdrop of international tensions.

The incident occurred when Sahu inadvertently crossed into Pakistani territory while escorting farmers at the border. Indian and Pakistani forces held a flag meeting to negotiate his release, yet updates remain scant, prompting concerns among his family and the broader community.

(With inputs from agencies.)