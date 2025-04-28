Left Menu

Tensions Surge Over Disputed South China Sea Sandbars

The Philippines disputes reports from Chinese media claiming Beijing's control over the disputed Sandy Cay in the South China Sea. Philippine officials assure that no occupation exists, amidst ongoing tensions over sovereignty in the region due to China's assertive maritime activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea, the Philippines has denied reports suggesting Beijing has taken control of Sandy Cay, a disputed reef. The allegations arose after Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that its coast guard had landed on the sandbars, which are situated near Thitu Island.

Despite CCTV showing Chinese personnel raising a flag on Sandy Cay, the Philippine National Security Council confirmed that their team found no Chinese presence upon visiting. Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya labelled the reports as false and emphasized the sovereignty of the Pagasa Cays, citing the absence of occupation.

The incident underscores strained ties in a region where forceful assertions of territorial claims are regular. Manila remains concerned over the frequent presence of Chinese maritime forces in its exclusive economic zones, while urging diplomatic calm. Complicating matters, both nations accuse each other of espionage amid ongoing regional disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

