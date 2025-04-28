Left Menu

High Court Grants PFI Leader Custody Parole for Rituals in Kerala

The Delhi High Court has allowed PFI leader OMA Salam a three-day custody parole to visit Kerala for his daughter's rituals. With strict conditions, the court addressed security concerns raised by NIA. Salam's parole is under armed police escort, following his arrest under the UAPA in 2022.

  • India

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted three-day custody parole to OMA Salam, the Popular Front of India (PFI) leader, allowing him to travel to Kerala for rituals related to his daughter's death last year. The court imposed strict conditions during his parole, including a ban on mobile phone use and public interactions.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja clarified that Salam's travel expenses would be self-funded and directed that he be escorted by armed police. Despite objections from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who deemed Salam a security threat, the court permitted his travel, citing humanitarian grounds.

Salam was arrested in 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, accused of engaging in criminal conspiracies supporting terror activities. The crackdown on PFI led to numerous arrests across the country. Salam's earlier requests for parole were largely denied due to concerns about influence over witnesses and potential flight risk.

