Kerala on Edge: A Day of Bomb Threat Hoaxes Across Key Locations

Kerala was on high alert Monday as bomb threats were directed at pivotal locations, including Kerala Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister's residence, and the Kochi International Airport. These threats, sent via emails and later confirmed as hoaxes, prompted an extensive security response.

The Chief Minister's office and the state transport commissioner were among those receiving the alarming emails. Officials swiftly conducted detailed inspections at all mentioned sites and the secretariat, with no suspicious activity found, according to police statements.

The security operation included anti-sabotage measures by both CISF and state police, with airlines increasing security checks for southern flights. This incident follows a spate of similar hoax threats aiming at major institutions across the state in recent weeks.

