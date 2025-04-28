Left Menu

Kerala on Edge: A Day of Bomb Threat Hoaxes Across Key Locations

Kerala faced a wave of bomb threats targeting significant locations like the Chief Minister's residence and an airport, which were later confirmed as hoaxes. These threats, sent via email, led to extensive security checks by state police and CISF, revealing no suspicious findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:23 IST
Kerala on Edge: A Day of Bomb Threat Hoaxes Across Key Locations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala was on high alert Monday as bomb threats were directed at pivotal locations, including Kerala Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister's residence, and the Kochi International Airport. These threats, sent via emails and later confirmed as hoaxes, prompted an extensive security response.

The Chief Minister's office and the state transport commissioner were among those receiving the alarming emails. Officials swiftly conducted detailed inspections at all mentioned sites and the secretariat, with no suspicious activity found, according to police statements.

The security operation included anti-sabotage measures by both CISF and state police, with airlines increasing security checks for southern flights. This incident follows a spate of similar hoax threats aiming at major institutions across the state in recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025