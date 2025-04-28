Kerala on Edge: A Day of Bomb Threat Hoaxes Across Key Locations
Kerala faced a wave of bomb threats targeting significant locations like the Chief Minister's residence and an airport, which were later confirmed as hoaxes. These threats, sent via email, led to extensive security checks by state police and CISF, revealing no suspicious findings.
- Country:
- India
Kerala was on high alert Monday as bomb threats were directed at pivotal locations, including Kerala Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister's residence, and the Kochi International Airport. These threats, sent via emails and later confirmed as hoaxes, prompted an extensive security response.
The Chief Minister's office and the state transport commissioner were among those receiving the alarming emails. Officials swiftly conducted detailed inspections at all mentioned sites and the secretariat, with no suspicious activity found, according to police statements.
The security operation included anti-sabotage measures by both CISF and state police, with airlines increasing security checks for southern flights. This incident follows a spate of similar hoax threats aiming at major institutions across the state in recent weeks.
