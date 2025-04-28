Left Menu

India Blocks 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels Amid Accusations of Provocative Content

India has blocked 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading false and provocative content about India. The decision follows recommendations after a terror attack in Pahalgam. The Ministry of External Affairs expressed objections to BBC's reporting, and a WhatsApp message was also blocked for spreading misinformation.

Updated: 28-04-2025 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken decisive action by blocking 16 Pakistani YouTube channels accused of spreading misinformation and communally sensitive content about India. Officials revealed that the move comes in response to recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs, following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Alongside this, the Ministry of External Affairs is actively monitoring the BBC's coverage, which has been criticized for terming terrorists as 'militants' in reports concerning the attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Diplomatic tensions have escalated, with a formal protest lodged by India against the portrayal of events.

Additionally, a circulating WhatsApp message urging contributions for the Indian Army's modernization has been blocked due to its misleading nature. This comprehensive action highlights India's stand against misinformation and underscores its commitment to maintaining national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

