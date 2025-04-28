Crackdown in Assam: Arrests After Pahalgam Attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that 22 individuals have been arrested for allegedly defending Pakistan on Indian soil after the Pahalgam terror attack. The number of arrests, which stood at 19 by Sunday night, includes an opposition MLA from AIUDF, Aminul Islam, who faces sedition charges.

The state's response follows a deadly attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, where terrorists killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists. As authorities investigate, Sarma suggests the potential application of the National Security Act on the accused if necessary.

Stressing the enmity between India and Pakistan, Sarma reiterated the countries' positions as adversaries. The arrests highlight heightened tensions and strict consequences for those expressing pro-Pakistan sentiments after the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)