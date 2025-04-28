Left Menu

Supreme Court Considers Regulating Obscene Content on OTT Platforms

The Supreme Court has called for responses from the government on a plea to ban sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms, emphasizing it as an important concern. The petitioners seek measures to stop unregulated dissemination of such material, particularly to children, and propose forming a monitoring committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday described a plea seeking a ban on sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms as an "important concern," requesting responses from the Centre and relevant parties. The matter has been highlighted as crucial, underscoring the potential societal and mental health impacts of unregulated dissemination.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih remarked that addressing these issues typically falls within the realm of the legislature or executive. Responding to recent criticisms about judiciary overreach, the bench emphasized the need for appropriate action by the government.

The plea, presented by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of the petitioners, argues for urgent guidelines to restrict such content. The proposed measures include forming a committee, potentially led by a retired apex court judge, to oversee content regulation similar to the Central Board of Film Certification until legislation is enacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

