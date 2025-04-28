Left Menu

Tragedy Off Tunisia: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Sfax

The Tunisian coast guard recovered eight bodies offshore after an African migrant boat sank near Sfax heading to Europe. A total of 29 individuals were rescued, while searches for missing persons are ongoing. Tunisia faces a growing migration crisis, becoming a key departure point to Europe.

Updated: 28-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:27 IST
In a tragic incident off Tunisia's coast, the bodies of eight African migrants were recovered after their boat sank en route to Europe. The Tunisian coast guard, as confirmed by a security official, managed to rescue 29 others after the vessel sank near Sfax.

The incident occurred in Abwabed waters, a frequent launching area for African migrants embarking on perilous journeys to European shores. Search and rescue operations are actively underway, with Houssem Eddine Jebabli, a national guard official, reporting efforts to locate any missing persons.

This development highlights Tunisia's burgeoning migration crisis. The nation has increasingly become a primary departure point for migrants across Africa, overtaking Libya as a major node for those in search of greater opportunities and lives in Europe.

