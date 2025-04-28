Historic Ceasefire: Russia Marks 80th WWII Anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.

This historic ceasefire is set to take place from May 8 to May 10, and Russia has extended an invitation to Ukraine to participate, hoping for a mutual observance of peace.

The Kremlin warned that any breach of the ceasefire terms by Ukraine would lead to 'adequate and effective' military responses from Russian forces, emphasizing the conditional nature of this temporary truce.

