Historic Ceasefire: Russia Marks 80th WWII Anniversary
President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict to commemorate the Soviet Union's WWII victory. The ceasefire is scheduled from May 8 to May 10, inviting Ukraine to participate. Violations by Ukraine will prompt a strong response from Russia's military forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II.
This historic ceasefire is set to take place from May 8 to May 10, and Russia has extended an invitation to Ukraine to participate, hoping for a mutual observance of peace.
The Kremlin warned that any breach of the ceasefire terms by Ukraine would lead to 'adequate and effective' military responses from Russian forces, emphasizing the conditional nature of this temporary truce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- ceasefire
- Ukraine
- Russia
- World War II
- anniversary
- Kremlin
- conflict
- truce
- military
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Honoring the Legacy: Dr B.R. Ambedkar's 135th Birth Anniversary Celebration
BJP Leaders Honor Bhimrao Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary
Mumbai Gears Up for Dr. Ambedkar's 134th Birth Anniversary Celebrations
Maharashtra Leaders Pay Tribute to Ambedkar on Birth Anniversary
Vandalism Sparks Outrage on Ambedkar's Anniversary