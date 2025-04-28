Putin Declares Truce to Mark WWII Victory Anniversary Amid Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's WWII victory. The truce, set for May 8-10, aims to demonstrate Russia's interest in peace, though Ukraine and its allies remain skeptical. The move follows recent criticisms from the United States.
MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - In a bid to commemorate the Soviet Union's WWII victory, Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Scheduled for May 8 to May 10, this move comes after a previously faltering ceasefire earlier in the year.
The Kremlin highlighted that all military operations would pause during this period, urging Ukraine to reciprocate. However, they warned that any violations by Ukraine would prompt a swift reaction from Russian forces. This announcement is the second in a series of attempts to signal peace interests to the United States.
The decision follows rising criticism from the U.S., especially after a recent deadly attack on Kyiv attributed to Russia. President Donald Trump has expressed frustration over the lack of meaningful progress, indicating potential withdrawal from peace efforts unless significant changes are observed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
