Deception in High Places: The Arrest of a False Protocol Officer

Rahul Bharti was arrested in Shahjahanpur for impersonating the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's protocol officer to seek undue favours. Following suspicious activity, police investigated and discovered Bharti's true identity as a journalist. Upon arrest, he confessed to using his fabricated role for fraud, leading to legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, a man in Shahjahanpur has been arrested for posing as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's protocol officer, a move aimed at extracting undue favours. Rahul Bharti, the accused, was nabbed following a police investigation into his deceptive claims.

The charade unfolded on April 15 when Bharti, masquerading as 'Manoj Mishra', contacted the SP's office, laying pressure on officials to grant unethical favours. Suspicious of these overtures, SP Rajesh Dwivedi assembled a surveillance unit to delve deeper into the caller's background.

Despite his arrest, Bharti maintained his ruse until intensive questioning exposed his reality as a journalist. Police seized a fake ID and arrested Bharti, who now faces serious legal charges for his fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

