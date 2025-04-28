Tamil Nadu's Fight Against Radical Ideology and Cyber Crime: A Peaceful Path Forward
The Tamil Nadu government has identified over 100 youth with radical ideologies linked to banned terror organizations and enrolled them in a de-radicalization program. Initiatives include collaboration with religious scholars and psychiatrists. Efforts have significantly reduced criminal activities and enhanced social stability in the state.
The Tamil Nadu government has identified more than 100 young individuals exhibiting radical ideologies, allegedly linked to banned terrorist groups such as ISIS, the government announced on Monday. These youths have been enrolled in a de-radicalization program to help reintegrate them into society.
According to a policy note tabled by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the state has actively worked on preventing extremism through the efforts of Special Intelligence Units (SIUs) and other law enforcement agencies. The enrolled program also engaged religious scholars and mental health experts to aid the process.
The government's comprehensive approach has successfully maintained peace in Tamil Nadu by preventing communal disturbances and curbing cyber crimes, which led to a marked decline in grave crime rates and a significant recovery of fraudulent transaction amounts. The state continues to be a beacon of stability and security.
