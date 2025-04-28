Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Fight Against Radical Ideology and Cyber Crime: A Peaceful Path Forward

The Tamil Nadu government has identified over 100 youth with radical ideologies linked to banned terror organizations and enrolled them in a de-radicalization program. Initiatives include collaboration with religious scholars and psychiatrists. Efforts have significantly reduced criminal activities and enhanced social stability in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:54 IST
Tamil Nadu's Fight Against Radical Ideology and Cyber Crime: A Peaceful Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has identified more than 100 young individuals exhibiting radical ideologies, allegedly linked to banned terrorist groups such as ISIS, the government announced on Monday. These youths have been enrolled in a de-radicalization program to help reintegrate them into society.

According to a policy note tabled by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the state has actively worked on preventing extremism through the efforts of Special Intelligence Units (SIUs) and other law enforcement agencies. The enrolled program also engaged religious scholars and mental health experts to aid the process.

The government's comprehensive approach has successfully maintained peace in Tamil Nadu by preventing communal disturbances and curbing cyber crimes, which led to a marked decline in grave crime rates and a significant recovery of fraudulent transaction amounts. The state continues to be a beacon of stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025