Escape to Redemption: Maoist Member Surrenders in Jharkhand
Sunita Murmu, a former member of the banned CPI (Maoist) group, has surrendered to police in Jharkhand's Bokaro district after an April encounter with security forces that resulted in eight Naxal deaths. Choosing to leverage the state's surrender policy, Murmu hopes to inspire fellow comrades to follow suit.
In a significant development, Sunita Murmu, the alias Leelmuni Murmu, aged 22, voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday. This decision follows a deadly encounter on April 21, which saw eight Naxals being neutralized by security forces.
Present at her surrender were prominent figures, including Bokaro SP Manoj Swargiary and a CRPF commandant, who acknowledged her move to abandon the Maoist path. Officials confirmed that Sunita would receive the full benefits offered under the state's surrender policy.
Having already served a three-year prison sentence, Murmu hopes her decision will encourage others to reconsider their allegiances. ''Realizing my past mistakes, I urge my comrades to surrender and choose a different path,'' she expressed to reporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
