Escape to Redemption: Maoist Member Surrenders in Jharkhand

In a significant development, Sunita Murmu, the alias Leelmuni Murmu, aged 22, voluntarily surrendered to authorities in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday. This decision follows a deadly encounter on April 21, which saw eight Naxals being neutralized by security forces.

Present at her surrender were prominent figures, including Bokaro SP Manoj Swargiary and a CRPF commandant, who acknowledged her move to abandon the Maoist path. Officials confirmed that Sunita would receive the full benefits offered under the state's surrender policy.

Having already served a three-year prison sentence, Murmu hopes her decision will encourage others to reconsider their allegiances. ''Realizing my past mistakes, I urge my comrades to surrender and choose a different path,'' she expressed to reporters.

