Temple or Mosque? Historic Dispute Over Shahi Jama Masjid

A heated court battle continues in Chandausi over the historic status of the Shahi Jama Masjid, with some suggesting it was initially a Hindu temple, Harihar Mandir. The case was set for a hearing on Monday, presided over by Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh.

The Hindu petitioner, represented by Advocate Shrigaopal Sharma, argued that the Jama Masjid management committee did not provide a required written statement, prompting a request to forfeit their opportunity to submit it. Meanwhile, the mosque's legal representative, Shakeel Ahmad Warsi, stated that Monday's session concluded without any significant developments.

Since the petition's filing on November 19 last year, there have been multiple hearings. The judge has now rescheduled the case for further proceedings on July 3, keeping this contentious dispute alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)