Left Menu

Temple or Mosque? Historic Dispute Over Shahi Jama Masjid

A court case in Chandausi questions whether the Shahi Jama Masjid was originally a Hindu temple. The hearing was adjourned, marking the next court date for July 3. The mosque's management failed to provide a written statement, leading the Hindu representative to seek closure of this filing opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:49 IST
Temple or Mosque? Historic Dispute Over Shahi Jama Masjid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated court battle continues in Chandausi over the historic status of the Shahi Jama Masjid, with some suggesting it was initially a Hindu temple, Harihar Mandir. The case was set for a hearing on Monday, presided over by Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh.

The Hindu petitioner, represented by Advocate Shrigaopal Sharma, argued that the Jama Masjid management committee did not provide a required written statement, prompting a request to forfeit their opportunity to submit it. Meanwhile, the mosque's legal representative, Shakeel Ahmad Warsi, stated that Monday's session concluded without any significant developments.

Since the petition's filing on November 19 last year, there have been multiple hearings. The judge has now rescheduled the case for further proceedings on July 3, keeping this contentious dispute alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025