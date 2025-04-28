Tragedy in Khagaria: Unsolved Murder in Mango Orchard

In a shocking incident, 20-year-old Rampravesh Kumar was allegedly murdered in Khagaria district, Bihar, as police confirmed on Monday. The young man's body was discovered with gunshot wounds in a mango orchard in Shobhni village.

The circumstances surrounding the tragic event remain unclear as law enforcement officials investigate. Officers have sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a formal case.

A manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the unknown assailants responsible for this heinous crime. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the underlying motives behind Kumar's murder.

