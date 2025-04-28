Cab Luggage Dispute Turns Violent in Indore
A cab driver attacked Madhya Pradesh Minister's PA, Ravi Vijayvargiya, over a luggage dispute in Indore. The suspect, Shailesh Ahirwar, was arrested swiftly after attempting murder. The victim was hospitalized but is safe. Police seized the knife and involved cab in the altercation.
- Country:
- India
An incident in Indore involving a violent dispute between a cab driver and a personal assistant to a minister has come to light. The altercation, which arose over luggage, led to the assistant being stabbed. Police have since apprehended the suspect.
The victim, Ravi Vijayvargiya, is recovering and is reported to be out of danger. The dispute began when Vijayvargiya's children booked a cab to the railway station, and tensions heightened over the amount of luggage to be taken.
Authorities have seized the weapon and vehicle involved in the incident. The accused, Shailesh Ahirwar, faces charges of attempted murder. His swift arrest highlights the prompt actions taken by local law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Murshidabad: Arrests and Tensions Over Waqf Act Protests
Temple Incident Sparks Political Tensions in Madhya Pradesh
Cyber Heist Foiled: Arrests Made in University Scam
Revitalizing Milk Production: The Cooperative Movement in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh holds immense potential in agriculture, farming and cooperative sectors: Union minister Amit Shah.