Cab Luggage Dispute Turns Violent in Indore

An incident in Indore involving a violent dispute between a cab driver and a personal assistant to a minister has come to light. The altercation, which arose over luggage, led to the assistant being stabbed. Police have since apprehended the suspect.

The victim, Ravi Vijayvargiya, is recovering and is reported to be out of danger. The dispute began when Vijayvargiya's children booked a cab to the railway station, and tensions heightened over the amount of luggage to be taken.

Authorities have seized the weapon and vehicle involved in the incident. The accused, Shailesh Ahirwar, faces charges of attempted murder. His swift arrest highlights the prompt actions taken by local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)