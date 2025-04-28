Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Convictions in Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Case

The Supreme Court upheld convictions for the murder of a young couple in Tamil Nadu in a 2003 honour killing case. The killers, including the victim's family and two police officers, were convicted. The case highlights the entrenched caste system in India and the need for strong punishment for heinous crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:17 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Convictions in Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Case
The Supreme Court of India has upheld the conviction of 11 individuals involved in the brutal honour killing of a young couple in Tamil Nadu in 2003. The decision reinforces the need for stringent measures against such crimes, deeply rooted in the hierarchical caste structure.

The bench, comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra, refused to interfere with the Madras High Court's decision. The court highlighted that the murder was orchestrated by the woman's father and brother, and involved poison administered in full view of the community.

The case further included convictions against two police officers who failed to act according to their duties. The prolonged trial, marred by witness hostility, concluded in 2021, almost 18 years after the incident. The court ordered those on bail to surrender and serve their remaining sentences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

