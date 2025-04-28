Left Menu

Tragedy in Yemen: Airstrike on Migrant Center Sparks Outcry

A U.S. airstrike on a Yemeni detention center for African migrants has resulted in 68 deaths. The attack is part of intensified U.S. operations against the Houthi rebels. The strike highlights the perilous journey migrants face in transit to Saudi Arabia, amid international concern over civilian casualties.

A U.S. airstrike on a Yemeni detention center housing African migrants has resulted in a tragic loss of 68 lives, as reported by Houthi-controlled television. This attack marks one of the deadliest incidents amid six weeks of intensified U.S. military operations targeting the Houthi rebels, who control northern Yemen.

The attack brought international attention to the dangerous journey migrants undertake to cross conflict-ridden Yemen en route to Saudi Arabia. Following the strike, rescue workers were seen amidst the rubble, while survivors recounted the devastating dawn explosion. The Houthi group has condemned the U.S. strike as a 'brutal crime' and promised further actions.

The strike has ignited international concern, with rights advocates and U.S. senators demanding accountability for civilian casualties. Yemen continues to face a humanitarian crisis as thousands of migrants risk their lives traveling through the region, with the Yemeni-Saudi border remaining perilous despite a truce.

